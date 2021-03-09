Engaged couples hope to finally get married in 2021 after COVID-19 postponed plans

A year ago, brides and grooms were left in limbo as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world.

Now, a year later, many are ready to say their vows.

Some couples adapted and did what they could, still getting married with scaled-down, COVID-19 safe ceremonies. But, those who held off are now ready to tie the knot.

"We are seeing the numbers rise. Day-to-day consistently, we have couples reaching out asking if we can plan our weddings, can we continue to go," says Brittney Jewkes, a wedding planner with Bridal Stitch.

She was left scrambling in 2020 as major adjustments had to be made quickly. "We did local, little small elopements, we did little destinations, we did small ceremonies," she explains.

Now that COVID-19 numbers are declining and states are opening back up, she says wedding bells are ringing once again.

"They are looking to have that bigger wedding because some of the couples eloped. They did get married beforehand. They want to have that celebration. They want to have that dream wedding," she says.

"My fall is happening, my spring is happening, which is a good thing," says Drey Johnson with Drey Johnson Photography.

Wedding and lifestyle photographer, Johnson, also felt the pinch as several of her weddings were cancelled in 2020. She says luckily many of these weddings are now rescheduling and are booked for this year.

She's even booking into next year with new clients.

"Inquiries just this week, I’ve gotten five. So that’s not to say I will book all of them, but the inquiries are coming in for this year and especially for 2022,"