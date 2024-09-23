Enhanced background checks are preventing gun sales, but some question if they target the wrong people

The Brief Some are wondering if enhanced background checks are targeting law-abiding citizens, and not cracking down on criminals. The Biden administration says because of the enhanced checks, crime is down.



New enhanced background checks have prevented thousands of gun sales this year so far, the White House said.

The new rule makes it harder for people under 21 to purchase guns, as well as those convicted for domestic violence crimes.

We're looking at how this impacted Arizonans.

The Biden administration implemented the broadest expansion of federal background checks in a decade. They say their actions are behind the drop in crime, but gun owners argue that the White House is focusing on the wrong group of people.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years since it was enacted in 2022.

According to the White House, year-over-year comparisons show that 2023 had the single largest homicide rate drop in recent history, down 17%, while mass shootings are down 20%.

In Arizona, the Department of Public Safety reports homicides are down more than 13%.

"I’ve spent countless hours meeting with families impacted by gun violence as they mourn their loved ones. They’ve all had the same simple message for their elected officials: ‘do something.’ Vice President Harris and I responded to their call: I signed the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, and we announced dozens of executive actions to reduce gun violence …" Biden said.

The new law focuses on fighting illegal trafficking and dealing in firearms, and narrowing the "boyfriend loophole" by prohibiting those convicted of domestic violence misdemeanor crimes from possessing firearms.

It also focuses on funding violence prevention and intervention programs and enhanced checks for purchasers under 21.

"We still do the background check like normal, except it’s an immediate 10-day hold essentially," Alex Tackett, general manager of Healy Arms in Tempe, said.

The 10 days allow the FBI’s national instant criminal background check system to dig deeper into a young adult's mental health and juvenile criminal history.

The White House says the new enhanced background check has stopped 3,500 sales in the country, so far.

In the case of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump in July, authorities say he legally bought ammunition, but had to ask his father to borrow his AR-15 style rifle.

"It certainly catches them off guard, especially the people who have good history and don’t have any issues. They are always confused as to why they have to wait," Tackett said.

The confusion over the new law for some Phoenix residents, is frustration for others.

"I don’t think the background checks are going to prevent really anything besides delaying people who are lawfully allowed to have firearms from getting them like they’re supposed to," said Adam Finn, a former homeland security officer.

He points to the recent murder of Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge who police say was shot by Saul Bal. He's believed to be a transient attempting to break into a car at the time.

It’s unclear where he got the gun.

Finn believes the federal government should prevent crime by focusing on criminals and using the justice system to keep them behind bars.

"Your criminals aren’t going to gun stores to buy firearms to use in a crime," Finn said.

A federal judge in Texas blocked the expanded requirements for background checks in March. Meanwhile, the White House says its next goal is to call on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban.