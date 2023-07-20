Expand / Collapse search
Espresso could lower your risk for Alzheimer’s disease, study finds

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Health
FOX TV Stations

5 healthy lifestyle habits identified as lowering Alzheimer's risk

A combination of physical activity, not smoking, light alcohol consumption, a good diet and cognitive activities may help lower the risk of the disease by as much as 60 percent, a study found.

Coffee lovers — and their doctors — have long debated whether a jolt of espresso or a cup of coffee can provide health benefits. New research published Wednesday found that drinking a shot of espresso could lower a person’s risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers at the University of Verona in Italy analyzed compounds in espresso, which are made from coffee beans, and how they affected a protein called Tau, which plays a role in the development of Alzheimer’s. The protein can clump together, leading to symptoms of the disease such as memory loss.

As the concentration of the espresso extract grew, the team found the proteins didn’t form large tangles. Researchers said this showed signs that Alzheimer’s Disease could be slowed down or stopped due to espresso consumption.

"We have presented a large body of evidence that espresso coffee, a widely consumed beverage, is a source of natural compounds showing beneficial properties in ameliorating tau-related pathologies," the authors wrote in their study. "Our findings could pave the way for further investigation into the design of bioactive compounds in the prevention and treatment of tauopathies." 

An espresso coffee is seen at Eternity Coffee Roasters during National Coffee Day on September 29, 2014 in Miami, Florida. The day is for coffee drinkers to celebrate and enjoy the popular beverage which 50% of the population, equivalent to 150 milli

Espresso coffee is among the most consumed beverages in the world. In some studies, coffee consumption has been associated with health risks. However, other studies have shown that when coffee is consumed in moderation, the drink could have beneficial effects on human health. 

Coffee and health 

Research published in March found that drinking caffeinated coffee did not significantly affect one kind of heart hiccup that can feel like a skipped beat.

RELATED: What the latest study on coffee says about heart risk

However, it did signal a slight increase in another type of irregular heartbeat in people who drank more than one cup per day. The study also found that people tend to walk more and sleep less on the days they drink coffee.

Scientists say coffee might be good for your bones

A recent study shows there may be a positive link between coffee consumption and bone health.

Coffee has even been associated with a lower risk of dying, based on large studies that observed participants’ behavior. 

Despite research that has shown moderate coffee consumption can have health benefits and doesn’t raise the risk of heart rhythm problems, some professional medical societies still caution against consuming too much caffeine.

RELATED: Scientists say there is such a thing as drinking too much coffee

Experts say excessive amounts of coffee can cause heart palpitations, anxiousness and jitters in individuals.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX News Digital contributed.