Ethan Crumbley in court Monday for expected plea of 24 charges including murder, terrorism

The alleged mass shooter Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts charged against him Monday.

The 16-year-old was in court for an 8:45 a.m. hearing in Oakland County. He's been incarcerated since 2021 where he gunned down four teenagers and wounded several others.

Crumbley was scheduled to go to trial in January. However, Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said the teen instead willingly pled guilty.

Crumbley was 15 when he pulled out a handgun that was purchased for him by his parents and went on a shooting spree in Oxford High School. He was charged with four counts of first degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of terrorism causing death, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Despite the closure that would come from avoiding a trial, the news of Crumbley's expected plea landed with mixed with emotions among the Oxford community.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said he hoped the prosecutors went through with the plea.

"It would be terrible if this was to change, and then you'd have to have another up-and-down wave of terrible emotion," Bouchard said. "I mean it’s the worst day of so many people’s lives."

The plea agreement could have ramifications on both Crumbley's sentencing and the looming trial involving his parents James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

