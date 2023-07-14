Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: July 14-16

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
9
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: July 14-16

Published 
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

Need plans this weekend? Check out a Sip and Shop event at Hotel Valley Ho, the Maricopa County Landscape Show, the Legacy Park Summer Bash and more.

Chandler

Christmas in July at SanTan Brewing

"Dust off your Christmas sweaters, reindeer hats and stockings because on Saturday, July 15th 2023 SanTan Brewing Company in Downtown Chandler will become a winter wonderland! Our Annual Christmas in July party will be featuring Santa’s Stashed Kegs of Winter Warmer and our tasty house smoked Turkey Pot Pie."

Operation Back to School Chandler 

"Operation Back to School is back! In its tenth year, the mission of this event continues to be the same; working together to equip Chandler youth with the right tools needed to begin the school year. With the community's help, backpacks, school supplies, shoes, and resources will all be available at this event."

Glendale

Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show

"The Home & Landscape Show has the BEST deals on flooring, solar, artificial turf, kitchen & bath remodeling, windows, doors, landscaping and more. Shop, compare and save BIG all in one place, for 3 days only, July 14-16. With more than 900 vendor booths & activities for all ages, the Home & Landscape Show has something for everyone."

Mesa

Legacy Park Summer Bash

"Come shop local INDOORS at Legacy Park for our 2 day Summer Bash! This event will feature over 100 local vendors, food trucks, kids activities, live music and is FREE to enter!"

Phoenix

Experience France

"Vive la France! Celebrate Bastille Day at MIM by experiencing the music and culture of France through enchanting live performances."

Monsoon Market x Lylo Night Swim

"Join Monsoon Market for a night swim takeover at Lylo Swim Club for a night of good vibes, natural wine and more!"

Summer Gardening Basics at Arizona Worm Farm

"This class is for those brave gardeners that want to tackle gardening in our Arizona heat.

In this course, we will dive into growing summer varieties, trellising, pruning techniques, pest control and mitigation, companion planting, in-ground growing, and more! Special focus on shading, mulching, and watering."

Scottsdale

Foam Frenzy at Arizona Boardwalk

This family event features foam parties, fire truck water play, a water squirter battle zone and more.

Sip + Shop Summer Market Series

"As summer heats up and the local farmers markets wind down, we're celebrating local chefs, purveyors, and (most importantly) some of our favorite wines and spirits, with a festive and free indoor market series. Savor six tastings of wine, beer, and spirits, enjoy live music, and get a 20% off voucher to use at ZuZu within 30 days. Food by top local chefs will also be available for purchase."