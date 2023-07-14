Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: July 14-16

Need plans this weekend? Check out a Sip and Shop event at Hotel Valley Ho, the Maricopa County Landscape Show, the Legacy Park Summer Bash and more.

Chandler

Christmas in July at SanTan Brewing

"Dust off your Christmas sweaters, reindeer hats and stockings because on Saturday, July 15th 2023 SanTan Brewing Company in Downtown Chandler will become a winter wonderland! Our Annual Christmas in July party will be featuring Santa’s Stashed Kegs of Winter Warmer and our tasty house smoked Turkey Pot Pie."

July 15

9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.

SanTan Brewing Company

https://santanbrewing.com/event/christmas-in-july/

Operation Back to School Chandler

"Operation Back to School is back! In its tenth year, the mission of this event continues to be the same; working together to equip Chandler youth with the right tools needed to begin the school year. With the community's help, backpacks, school supplies, shoes, and resources will all be available at this event."

July 15

8 a.m.

Free

Compass Christian Church

https://forourcitychandler.org/operation-back-to-school

Glendale

Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show

"The Home & Landscape Show has the BEST deals on flooring, solar, artificial turf, kitchen & bath remodeling, windows, doors, landscaping and more. Shop, compare and save BIG all in one place, for 3 days only, July 14-16. With more than 900 vendor booths & activities for all ages, the Home & Landscape Show has something for everyone."

July 14-16

$10 for adults, $3.50 for kids 3-12

State Farm Stadium

https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/attend/

Mesa

Legacy Park Summer Bash

"Come shop local INDOORS at Legacy Park for our 2 day Summer Bash! This event will feature over 100 local vendors, food trucks, kids activities, live music and is FREE to enter!"

July 15-16

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free, parking $5

Legacy Park

https://www.facebook.com/psiloveaz/

Phoenix

Experience France

"Vive la France! Celebrate Bastille Day at MIM by experiencing the music and culture of France through enchanting live performances."

July 15-16

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$20 for adults, $15 for teens, for $10 kids

Musical Instrument Museum

https://mim.org/events/experience-france-jul-15-2023/2023-07-15/

Monsoon Market x Lylo Night Swim

"Join Monsoon Market for a night swim takeover at Lylo Swim Club for a night of good vibes, natural wine and more!"

July 14

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$35

Lylo Swim Club

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monsoon-market-x-lylo-night-swim-tickets-668945161987

Summer Gardening Basics at Arizona Worm Farm

"This class is for those brave gardeners that want to tackle gardening in our Arizona heat.

In this course, we will dive into growing summer varieties, trellising, pruning techniques, pest control and mitigation, companion planting, in-ground growing, and more! Special focus on shading, mulching, and watering."

July 15

7:30 a.m.

$25

Arizona Worm Farm

https://arizonawormfarm.com/classes

Scottsdale

Foam Frenzy at Arizona Boardwalk

This family event features foam parties, fire truck water play, a water squirter battle zone and more.

July 15-16

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free

Arizona Boardwalk

https://www.azboardwalk.com/events-listings/

Sip + Shop Summer Market Series

"As summer heats up and the local farmers markets wind down, we're celebrating local chefs, purveyors, and (most importantly) some of our favorite wines and spirits, with a festive and free indoor market series. Savor six tastings of wine, beer, and spirits, enjoy live music, and get a 20% off voucher to use at ZuZu within 30 days. Food by top local chefs will also be available for purchase."