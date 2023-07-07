Expand / Collapse search
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: July 7-9

By May Phan
Published 
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

Check out Christmas in July, Mad Monster Party, a Tanabata festival and more happening in the Valley this weekend.

Glendale

Christmas in July

"Celebrate the joy of the season early at our Annual Christmas in July! Festive treats, make and take activities and Santa Claus! We will be collecting Back to School supplies for the Glendale Elementary School District."

Santa and Mrs. Claus (Photo courtesy of Cindy Schilling)

Mad Monster Party Arizona

"It’s a Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy themed convention that brings the world’s top genre celebrities and vendors together with their fans to trade stories, attend informative panels, buy autographs, and fun merchandise, and visit with old friends – and meet new like minded monsters."

Phoenix

Carlos Mencia

"Comedian Carlos Mencia is best known for his raw and unfiltered style of comedy, which he has showcased to great success on comedy stages, and in television shows and movies. He has recently gone back to his comedic roots on his No Hate No Fear comedy tour, sharing his newest material with smaller, more intimate audiences."

First Friday

Check out this monthly celebration of Phoenix arts, culture and food in the heart of the city.

Let's Go To Tanabata!

"Celebrate Japan’s Star festival by attending a Summer matsuri right out of your favorite anime! 

Dress in traditional attire such as a kimono, yukata, or even opt for a light cosplay, and delve into the vibrant atmosphere of a real nighttime Japanese Summer festival!"

Music Bingo at Walter Station Brewery

"Just when you thought it couldn't get any better than making it to the weekend, why not celebrate with Music Bingo & awesome beer at Walter Station Brewery. Join us for Music Bingo every 3 weeks on Saturdays starting at 3:00PM.

We have Five unique, exciting and challenging rounds of Music Bingo with themes from Michael Jackson, the 80's, the 90's, Country, One Hit Wonders, Disney Movies and so much more! There's something for everyone!"

Phoenix Vintage Market Indoors

"An eclectic mix of local vintage vendors in the heart of downtown Phoenix."

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston - Hot Summer Nights Tour

"Fans can expect the artists to perform their biggest hits including TLC’s "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs," "Unpretty," and "Creep"; Shaggy’s "It Wasn’t Me," "Boombastic," and "Angel"; En Vogue’s "Hold On, My Loving (Never Gonna Get It)", and "Free Your Mind"; and Sean Kingston’s "Beautiful Girls" and "Take You There.""

Tempe

Phoenix Psychic Fair

"Get the healing and life guidance you’ve been searching for in a fun, festive, high energy, and high vibration ambiance! There’s truly something for everyone."