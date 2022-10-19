Ex-Phoenix Suns executive sentenced in ticket resale scheme

A former top executive for the Phoenix Suns has been sentenced to jail for his role in a ticket resale scheme.

Jeffrey Allen Marcussen, who worked for the Suns for over 15 years before resigning, was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of supervised probation on Oct. 14 after he sold unused Suns tickets on a third-party website, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

Brnovich said Marcussen received $458,218 for selling the tickets between August 2017 and February 2019.

"Marcussen also failed to pay taxes on the proceeds and therefore had a tax liability to the Arizona Department of Revenue for $11,818 for his 2017 and 2018 taxes," Brnovich said in a news release.

Marcussen was charged with fraudulent schemes theft, and false return in 2020. He pled guilty to fraud schemes last April.

Marcussen has since fully repaid the Suns and the Arizona Department of Revenue.