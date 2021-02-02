Expecting military mothers gifted baby items by 'Operation Shower' at WMPO

Service members or their spouses who are expecting a baby got a big surprise Tuesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open (WMPO) during an unveiling of Operation Shower.

Expecting mothers were given everything they need for their growing families as a way to give back for all they sacrifice for the country.

Founded in 2007, this is the 8th year Operation Shower was held for expecting service members at the WMPO, not letting the pandemic stop them from giving back.

Cars with expectant mothers lined up at the event for the Parade of Love.

"I think it is really amazing ... Especially because I am doing this on my own. I am glad to be here today," said Sami Murray from Luke Air Force Base.

Murray is a part of the 56th Security Forces Squadron at the base and she's expecting a baby boy. This kind of help will help her provide for her baby, she says.

"It means a lot, it just shows support that we get for our spouses and service members," says Jamila Watson with Operation Shower.

The nonprofit hosts baby showers for military families across the country and they give an opportunity for the families to leave the stresses of deployment at home.

Expectant mothers received Amazon gift cards, essential items for the babies, jewelry for the future moms and other necessities.

The parade this year is different due to COVID-19 as mothers drove up to each checkpoint to receive the gifts, but it still meant just as much to the mothers who are serving our country or are supporting their spouses who are serving.

