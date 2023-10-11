Explore America's national parks by sea: American Cruise Lines announces exciting 2024 voyages

Ever want to visit U.S. national parks but don't want to fly or drive? There will soon be a new way to visit by sea.

American Cruise Lines announced it will now offer voyages to select U.S. national parks for 2024. Voyages can range from 11 to 18 days.

Stops include national parks in Alaska, Tennessee and Wyoming featuring Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks, Glacier Bay National Park, Great Smoky National Park and Yellowstone among others.

American Cruise Lines says it will start sailing to select U.S. national parks in 2024. (Credit: American Cruise Lines)

"Our new National Parks cruises highlight the breadth of itineraries only available with American Cruise Lines," the line’s president, Charles B. Robertson, told USA Today. "Each new adventure is designed to further enhance an already-great cruise with a guided exploration in the country’s beautiful national parks."

The cruise will offer multiple itineraries:

18-Day Grand Alaska National Parks: includes 11-Day Alaska cruise and 7-Days of guided exploration inDenali and Kenai Fjords National Parks; and cruising in Glacier Bay National Park, the Inside Passage, andFrederick Sound. Available from Fairbanks, AK to Juneau, AK.

15-Day Alaska National Parks: includes 8-Day Alaska cruise and 7-Days of guided exploration in Denaliand Kenai Fjords National Parks; and cruising in Glacier Bay National Park. Available from Fairbanks, AKto Juneau, AK.

11-Day Great Smoky Mountains National Park: includes a cruise on the Tennessee and CumberlandRivers and 2 Days of guided explorations in Great Smoky National Park. Available in both directions fromKnoxville, TN or Nashville, TN.

15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers: includes 8-Day cruise on the Columbia and Snake Rivers and7-Days of guided exploration in 3 National Parks—Glacier, Yellowstone, and Gra

Prices can start around $7,000 and can be as high as $16,560.

In the United States, a national park is an area of isolated land protected by the government in order to foster conservation and outdoor activities as well as emphasize national pride.

Near Seward, Kenai Fjords Np. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The first national park was created by the United States in 1872, called Yellowstone National Park. The law established during this year allowed for the term to be widely used across the U.S. and the world.

Yellowstone is considered the oldest park in the world and one of the largest in North America.

