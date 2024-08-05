Fake Electors Case: Jenna Ellis signs cooperation agreement with Arizona AG

article

Officials with the Arizona Attorney General's Office say they have signed a cooperation agreement with one of the defendants in the fake electors case.

Per the statement, Jenna Ellis signed the agreement Monday morning.

"The State has agreed to drop the charges against Ms. Ellis in exchange for her cooperation with the prosecution," read a portion of the statement. "Ms. Ellis had previously been charged with nine felonies including fraud, forgery and conspiracy."

Ellis has previously pleaded not guilty to fraud, forgery and conspiracy charges in the Arizona case. Seventeen other people charged in the case have pleaded not guilty to the felony charges - including Giuliani, Trump presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows and 11 Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring Trump had won Arizona.

"Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court," Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement. "As I stated when the initial charges were announced, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined - it is far too important. Today's announcement is a win for the rule of law."

The AG's Office notes the case against the other 17 defendants remains ongoing.

Ellis pleaded guilty in Georgia case

In 2023, Ellis was charged in Georgia after she appeared with Giuliani at a December 2020 hearing hosted by state Republican lawmakers at the Georgia Capitol, during which false allegations of election fraud were made. She had pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. After her guilty plea in Georgia, Ellis was barred from practicing law in Colorado for three years.

While not a fake elector in Arizona, prosecutors say Ellis made false claims of widespread election fraud in the state and six others, encouraged the Arizona Legislature to change the outcome of the election and encouraged then-Vice President Mike Pence to accept Arizona's fake elector votes.

The indictment said Ellis, Giuliani and other associates were at a meeting at the Arizona Legislature on Dec. 1, 2020, with then-House Speaker Rusty Bowers and other Republicans when Giuliani and his team asked the speaker to hold a committee hearing on the election.

When Bowers asked for proof of election fraud, Giuliani said he had proof, but Ellis had advised that it was left back at a hotel room, the indictment said. No proof was provided to Bowers.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates. The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.