From a brush fire in the Gila River Indian Community that could be seen for miles in the Valley to an airplane that took off from Mesa and landed on a freeway in Oceanside, Calif. with pilots who were found with cocaine, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 28, 2024.

1. A brush fire was seen throughout the West Valley burning upwards of 400 acres

2. Bus crash on Interstate 10 leaves one person dead, dozens injured and traffic jams in Phoenix

3. Plane filled with cocaine takes off from Mesa, lands on California freeway

4. Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak in critical condition

5. SpaceX launches rescue mission for stranded astronauts

Also, your weather forecast for tonight