Fallen palm tree kills man in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police officials say detectives are investigating, after a man was killed by a fallen palm tree on Jan. 11.

The incident, according to a brief statement, happened at a park near 12th Street and South Mountain Avenue. Officers were initially sent to the scene for an injured person call.

"When officers arrived, they found a man stuck underneath a large, fallen palm tree. The fire department responded and cut the tree to free the man," read a portion of the statement.

The man, officials say, died at the scene from his injuries.

"dical aid, however, the man died on scene from his injuries. Detectives are on scene to investigate the incident. Preliminary information suggests the man was walking in the park with another person when the tree fell on top of him," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the tree fell