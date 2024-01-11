Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:05 PM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Fallen palm tree kills man in Phoenix: PD

By
Published 
Updated 5:21PM
South Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say detectives are investigating, after a man was killed by a fallen palm tree on Jan. 11.

The incident, according to a brief statement, happened at a park near 12th Street and South Mountain Avenue. Officers were initially sent to the scene for an injured person call.

"When officers arrived, they found a man stuck underneath a large, fallen palm tree. The fire department responded and cut the tree to free the man," read a portion of the statement.

Man killed by fallen tree in Phoenix

The incident, according to police, happened at a park in South Phoenix.

The man, officials say, died at the scene from his injuries.

"dical aid, however, the man died on scene from his injuries. Detectives are on scene to investigate the incident. Preliminary information suggests the man was walking in the park with another person when the tree fell on top of him," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the tree fell