Family of 11 rescued on closed South Mountain trail due to heat

The Brief Phoenix Fire crews rescued a family of 11 on a South Mountain Trail on Sunday afternoon. The family was two hours into the hike when they called 911 because some of the kids were too hot and tired to continue. The fire department says the trail was closed due to extreme heat.



A family of 11, including several kids, were rescued off a South Mountain hiking trail on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire says the trail was closed for the day due to extreme heat warnings.

What we know:

The family began their hike around 10 a.m. on June 29 on the Holbert Trail, which is 2.56 miles. Two hours in, the heat started to get to some of the kids, and they weren't able to continue on.

"At that point in time, 911 was dispatched. A tactical rescue crew arrived on scene and made their way up the Holbert Trail. Once contact was made with the hiking group, rapid cooling was applied to the hikers. Members of the technical rescue team put a nine and 11-year-old in the big wheel basket & brought them back down to the base of the mountain. Rescuers assisted the rest of the group down as well," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.

There were a total of five adults and six kids. No injuries were reported.

"The Holbert Trail is closed today as one of the several trails on South Mountain are closed on extreme heat days. There were numerous signs posted stating that the trail was closed for hiking activity," Capt. McDade said.

Dig deeper:

On March 27, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board approved the Holbert Trail, Mormon Trail, Hau'pal Loop Trail and access to the National Trail from the Pima Canyon Trailhead to be closed on days when the National Weather Service issues an extreme heat warning.

The closures are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"In total, more than 100 miles of trails on South Mountain will remain accessible to hikers, with fewer than 7 miles subject to restrictions during Extreme Heat Warnings," the Parks and Recreation Department says on its website.

Map of where the Holbert Trail is