Family killed in plane crash; major marijuana bust in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

Sheriffs in Maricopa County bust "one of the largest illegal marijuana grows seen" in over 10 years; community mourns family killed in plane crash; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

1. Family killed in North Carolina plane crash

What we know:

A family of four died this week after their plane crashed into a field in North Carolina, as the family was heading home from their beach vacation.

What's next:

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be leading the investigation.

2. Major illegal marijuana bust in Phoenix

(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say crews were at the scene of what they described as "one of the largest illegal marijuana grows seen in over a decade" on July 9.

What they're saying:

"A business at this scale deals a crippling blow to the sources of supply that are selling this in schools and shooting up neighborhoods," said Lt. RJ Neville with MCSO Narcotics. "I'm talking about kids that are 14 years of age that we've found with thousands of pounds of marijuana, selling on social media in your kids' high schools."

3. Girl pulled from West Valley pool

What we know:

A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a Peoria pool.

Dig deeper:

The incident, which Peoria Fire officials say involved an above ground inflatable pool, happened near 75th Avenue and Peoria.

4. Man who died in bee attack identified

What we know:

Scottsdale Police have identified the man who died as a result of a bee attack on July 7.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the bee attack happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 7, when the man and two others were reportedly using a lift to remove stucco from a portion of a building that housed an independent living facility near Scottsdale Road and Pinnacle Peak Road.

5. Records show history of violence by kidnapping suspect

Timothy James Wood

What we know:

Court documents are revealing the rather troubled past of a Phoenix man who authorities accuse of keeping his girlfriend captive in a shed for two weeks.

It should be noted that the suspect in the alleged kidnapping, identified as 36-year-old Timothy James Wood, denied the allegations made against him in court.

Dig deeper:

According to court records we obtained, Woods pleaded guilty in the past to multiple cases involving domestic violence, and through these documents, we know of two women whom Wood threatened to kill.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

By the numbers:

Phoenix set a new record high of 118°F on July 9. The high for July 10 is expected to reach 113°F, according to the National Weather Service.

