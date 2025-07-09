Peoria girl pulled from inflatable pool in critical condition

The Brief A young girl is in critical condition after being found in an above-ground inflatable pool in Peoria on Wednesday. The July 9 incident happened near 75th and Peoria avenues.



A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from an inflatable pool on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened on July 9 near 75th and Peoria avenues.

"Upon arrival crews initiated care for a minor female patient who had been submerged in an above ground inflatable pool. Patient was treated and transported by PFMD to the hospital in critical condition," the Peoria Fire and Medical Department said.

No more details have been made available.

Map of where the incident happened