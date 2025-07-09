Arizona weather forecast: Near-record heat expected on Wednesday in Phoenix

The Brief Wednesday will be a very hot day in Phoenix with near-record temps. The high temp on July 9 will be about 116 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect.



Record or near-record heat is expected around the state today.

What To Expect:

High pressure continues to strengthen and center-up over Arizona. As a result, high temperatures will continue to climb today with a forecast high of 116 in Phoenix and over 90 degrees in Flagstaff. The current record in Phoenix is 116, set just last year.

High pressure lingers over the state tomorrow. Temperatures will reach around 90 in Flagstaff and 114 in Phoenix on Thursday. The current record, also set last year, is 115 at Sky Harbor Airport for Thursday.

Aside from the heat, mostly sunny conditions are forecast for much of the state. Over the higher elevations, afternoon clouds and a few showers/thunderstorms are possible on both Wednesday and Thursday. Any storms could bring pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds or small hail.

By Friday, the temperature should start to drop as the area of high pressure begins shifting westward. The forecast high is 110 Friday afternoon in the Valley.

Looking Ahead:

By the weekend, highs will drop to around 108 – still hot, but not as bad. In the Valley, it will remain dry and sunny through the weekend.

Winds will increase Thursday into Friday with gusts of 20-30 mph on Thursday and 20 mph on Friday. This is expected around the state.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather