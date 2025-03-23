Family members killed in crash; latest on Phoenix attorney's death | Nightly Roundup

article
From a deadly crash in Yavapai County that killed a father and two of his kids, to the latest on the death of a Phoenix attorney, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Father, his two kids killed in wrong-way head-on Yavapai County crash
A father and his two kids were killed in a Yavapai County head-on crash on Saturday, March 22, the sheriff's office said.
2. Attorney 'Artie' Eaves allegedly shot, killed by brother
Prominent Phoenix attorney James "Artie" Eaves was allegedly shot outside his home by his brother Christopher Eaves who faces first degree murder charges.
3. Former Yankee star Brett Gardner says son, 14, died suddenly on family vacation
The Gardners shared in a statement from the team that Miller passed away on Friday after falling ill while on vacation. The parents mentioned that other family members also became sick and expressed their search for answers.
4. Goodyear motorcyclist killed after rear-ending stopped car, PD says
A motorcyclist was killed in a Goodyear crash on Friday night, and he's been identified by police. The March 21 crash happened around midnight near Estrella Parkway and Bullard Boulevard, the Goodyear Police Department said.
5. Missing persons report of 14-year-old Emily Pike reveals more details on lead up to her gut wrenching death
A missing persons report from Mesa Police reveals more information on 14-year-old Emily Pike who was found dismembered nearly 100 miles away from her last known location.