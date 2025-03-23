Family members killed in crash; latest on Phoenix attorney's death | Nightly Roundup

article

From a deadly crash in Yavapai County that killed a father and two of his kids, to the latest on the death of a Phoenix attorney, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Father, his two kids killed in wrong-way head-on Yavapai County crash

2. Attorney 'Artie' Eaves allegedly shot, killed by brother

3. Former Yankee star Brett Gardner says son, 14, died suddenly on family vacation

4. Goodyear motorcyclist killed after rear-ending stopped car, PD says

5. Missing persons report of 14-year-old Emily Pike reveals more details on lead up to her gut wrenching death