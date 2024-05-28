Family mourns after Memorial Day weekend crash leaves 3 people dead

Three people were killed over Memorial Day weekend on State Route 87.

The crash happened because of a wrong-way driver in a Chevy Avalanche. The Department of Highway Safety believes that driver was impaired.

Emy Rodriguez, 42, was on her way to spend the holiday weekend with friends at Sycamore Creek, but she never made it there.

She leaves behind four children, three grandchildren and another on the way.

Victor Perez Coralles, 25, and Jesus Guadalupe Nunez-Rodriguez, 26, were the other two victims in the crash.

How is her family dealing with the grief?

"We're still trying to take it in," Yssac Robles, the son of Emy Rodriguez said. "It's still kind of crazy to think that my mom is not here no more."

Her children are leaning on each other through the difficult time.

"Don't take time for granted. Every moment you get with your family is special," Yssac said. "I saw her one day and the next second, she was not there."

The children say Emy was a bright spirit who loved to travel and made it a priority to have all of her kids together. Something they say they will miss and continue in her honor.

"Just being able to hug her, just her in general. Everything about her," Yssac says he will miss.

Both drivers involved in the crash are alive but hospitalized. Highway safety says that charges are pending against the wrong-way driver.