Family not hurt after fire burns Maryvale apartment

A family was not hurt after they were awakened early Wednesday morning by a fire burning inside their Maryvale apartment.

According to Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department, the family "was awakened by smoke alarms and the smell of smoke" inside their apartment at around 4 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road on Nov. 10. The family then was able to safely get out of the apartment after seeing flames burning inside the unit.

Over 30 firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire and made sure no one was inside.

No other apartments were burned but some suffered smoke damage.

No injuries were reported, however, 11 people will be displaced as a result of the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

