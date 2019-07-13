Family of Phoenix man shot and killed holds fundraiser for funeral funds

A 24-year-old man was gunned down in a south Phoenix neighborhood, and now his family and friends are trying to raise money for his funeral.

If you ask loved ones about Adrian Avila you'll probably hear something like this:

"He always made people laugh, he was funny," said Marlissa Avila, Adrian's sister.

The 24-year-old was also known for his huge heart.

"He was a good person, he helped a lot of people when they needed help without asking for anything in return, he always did it from his heart," said Betty Valdez.

But the son, brother, and father of four was taken too soon. Adrian was gunned down in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

His mother, Betty, has a message for those who took her son's life.

Advertisement

"God knows how things are gonna play out but just remember how his children are feeling, his kids, his daughter is taking it really hard, she's daddy's little girl, in her eyes, it was her dad all the time," said Betty.

Family and friends held a car wash to raise money for his funeral. They promise to keep his memory alive for his children who say they can't wait to see daddy again one day.

"Until this day she says her dad's coming home, she's gonna wait for him to come home, she says God's bringing him back, he's going to be with her one more time before he goes back to heaven," said Betty.

If you would like to donate to Adrian's family, they have set up a GoFundMe here.

Phoenix Police are still searching the two suspects who ran from the shooting scene near 29th Street and Roeser Road Tuesday night. Call the police or Silent Witness with any information.