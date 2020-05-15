Family of Phoenix Police officer killed in March speaks out

On Friday, the family of a Phoenix Police officer who died following a shooting in late March spoke with FOX 10.

Officer Greg Carnicle was shot on March 29, while at the scene of a domestic violence call.

Carnicle, a 31-year veteran of the department, was just months away from retirement when he died from the shooting. Two officers were also shot. They survived, and have since been released from the hospital. Carnicle's funeral was held in early April.

Family speaks out

Carnicle's widow, Ann, was visibly emotional during the interview Friday.

"I miss seeing him at the house. We miss seeing him with our family," said Ann.

Carnicle's daughter, Rachel, was also present at the interview.

"I didn't get many voicemails from him because he always answered his phone, and we always picked up when he called," said Carnicle's daughter, Rachel.

Carnicle's widow, Ann, said despite a high ranking, he took pride in working detail in the streets.

"He liked getting his hands in there and being closer to the community and to the officers," said Ann.

His loved ones also want the community to know he was a man of faith. Carnicle met his wife in church.