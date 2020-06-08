Family of teen mistaken for brother, shot with rubber bullet files notice of claim against City of Phoenix

The family of a teen who was shot with a rubber bullet by police in a case of mistaken identity is filing an $11.5 million claim against the City of Phoenix.

In January, police mistook Dion Humphrey for his older brother who was wanted in connection to a shooting during a violent armed robbery.

Humphrey's family claims Dion was hit with rubber bullets and flash grenades. The family also claims officers physically attacked Dion.

Dion's family says he is developmentally challenged and has sickle cell anemia. They also claim the attack nearly cost Dion his life. They say he may need heart surgery.

"They shot him in his chest and as a direct result, his heart is now enlarged, leaking fluids," said William Humphrey, Dion's father. "They tased him in the leg."

The man police were initially looking for, Kahlil Thornton, was arrested in February.