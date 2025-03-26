Family outraged over school prize; 'Baywatch' star's cause of death revealed l Morning News Brief

A Phoenix Police SUV was involved in a crash with a minivan; a bad crash shut down an I-10 off-ramp in Tempe; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
A family is demanding answers after a little girl received an "unacceptable" school fundraising prize; the cause of death of a "Baywatch" actor has been revealed; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 26.
1. ‘Unacceptable’ prize causes commotion
Featured
A family is demanding answers and an apology after a little girl received a toy monkey and toilet with fake poop as a school fundraising prize. The district says the prizes were communicated to families ahead of time.
2. Rest in peace
Featured
The cause of death has been revealed for Pamela Bach, actress and ex-wife to David Hasselhoff.
3. City manager resigns
Featured
While officials with the City of Buckeye did not elaborate on the nature of the complaints made against the now-former city manager, they did say Glendale Police investigators are looking into the matter.
4. Update on death of former U.S. attorney
Featured
The Alexandria Police Department has released the suspected cause of death of a former U.S. attorney.
5. ‘I am in shambles right now’
Featured
Costco Wholesale has reportedly stopped selling Kirkland Signature-branded product, disappointing some fans online.
Today's weather
Featured
A weak disturbance will cause high pressure to weaken on Wednesday, which will help temperatures to cool by a few degrees. We'll see a high near 94 degrees.