Family outraged over school prize; 'Baywatch' star's cause of death revealed l Morning News Brief

Published  March 26, 2025
A Phoenix Police SUV was involved in a crash with a minivan; a bad crash shut down an I-10 off-ramp in Tempe; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

A family is demanding answers after a little girl received an "unacceptable" school fundraising prize; the cause of death of a "Baywatch" actor has been revealed; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 26.

1. ‘Unacceptable’ prize causes commotion

Family outraged after girl receives monkey, toilet with fake poop as prize gift from school
Family outraged after girl receives monkey, toilet with fake poop as prize gift from school

A family is demanding answers and an apology after a little girl received a toy monkey and toilet with fake poop as a school fundraising prize. The district says the prizes were communicated to families ahead of time.

2. Rest in peace

Pamela Bach cause of death revealed: Reports
Pamela Bach cause of death revealed: Reports

The cause of death has been revealed for Pamela Bach, actress and ex-wife to David Hasselhoff.

3. City manager resigns

Buckeye city manager resigns amid police investigation
Buckeye city manager resigns amid police investigation

While officials with the City of Buckeye did not elaborate on the nature of the complaints made against the now-former city manager, they did say Glendale Police investigators are looking into the matter.

4. Update on death of former U.S. attorney

Alexandria police release suspected cause of death of former US attorney Jessica Aber
Alexandria police release suspected cause of death of former US attorney Jessica Aber

The Alexandria Police Department has released the suspected cause of death of a former U.S. attorney.

5. ‘I am in shambles right now’

Costco shoppers 'in shambles' after store suddenly stops selling beloved product
Costco shoppers 'in shambles' after store suddenly stops selling beloved product

Costco Wholesale has reportedly stopped selling Kirkland Signature-branded product, disappointing some fans online.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Another day of 90-degree temps in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Another day of 90-degree temps in Phoenix

A weak disturbance will cause high pressure to weaken on Wednesday, which will help temperatures to cool by a few degrees. We'll see a high near 94 degrees.

