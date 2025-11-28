Family-run Christmas tree lot celebrates 40 years in Phoenix

The Brief The start of the Christmas season brings families to the Munoz Family Christmas Tree Lot in South Phoenix. The tree lot, known for its focus on a real tree experience, is celebrating its 40th year in business. The family has persevered through challenges like light rail construction to remain a local centerpiece for the community.



It's the day after Thanksgiving, and while for many that means scouring stores for Black Friday deals, it also means the official start of the Christmas season.

Local perspective:

"We don't allow Christmas music in the house until after Thanksgiving," said Josh Stahmann.

For Lynnette and Josh Stahmann, Black Friday means taking their annual trip to the Munoz Family Christmas Tree Lot off Central Avenue in South Phoenix.

"Every year after Thanksgiving, we come and get the tree," Josh said.

"It's just a small family business, and it's kind of fun to be able to support them," Lynnette said.

First-time customers Chris and Anne came here specifically for that reason.

"We like to shop at small and local," Chris said.

Big picture view:

The Munoz family is celebrating their 40th year in business, which started in 1985.

"Back in that time, there was not a Christmas tree lot anywhere near South Phoenix," said Jimmie Munoz, son of the owners of the Munoz Christmas Tree Lot. "My dad and my uncles got together and decided that it was time for South Phoenix to have its own Christmas tree lot. And then my mom, she is the boss, so she's the tamales maker and chief and Christmas tree lady and chief."

While a changing city has taken a toll on business, the family has persevered.

"The light rail construction really did a number on our sales for the five years prior to its opening," Jimmie Munoz said. "We had significantly reduced the number of trees that we bought."

The Munoz’s believe you can’t beat the smell of the real thing and say it’s a privilege to help bring the Christmas spirit to South Phoenix families.

"Just being a part of that. Being able to have something here that is such a centerpiece, it really does, it fills us with joy to be able to be a part of their family Christmas celebration every year," Jimmie Munoz said.

What's next:

Santa will visit the Christmas tree lot several times throughout December.

