Family steps up for Phoenix baby whose mom died; doctor accused of staging drowning | Nightly Roundup

article

Arizona family stepping up for baby whose mom died; explaining the "Senior Bonus" in the Big Beautiful Bill; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, July 3, 2025.

1. Arizona family stepping up for girl who was found with deceased mother

What we know:

An emaciated newborn baby girl, identified as Harmony, was found alive next to her deceased mom, 31-year-old Jade Hardin, inside a Phoenix apartment in May.

Harmony will soon need a new home, and her family in Tucson is ready to take on that responsibility.

What they're saying:

"We want to have that baby experience, the same love that we have for our kids," Derrick Hill said. Hill is the father of Harmony's 7-year-old brother.

Read More

2. Oklahoma doctor accused of staging drowning

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

What we know:

Detectives say Oklahoma pediatrician is accused of staging the death of her 4-year-old daughter to make it appear the child drowned in the swimming pool at their rental vacation home in Florida.

The other side:

The suspect's lawyer said the pediatrician is a victim of a terrible tragedy. The attorney also said they cooperated with authorities,and were surprised when the murder charge was announced.

Read More

3. Shocking revelations in deadly Tempe road rage incident

Dustin Jackson, who was arrested over his alleged role in the incident.

What we know:

In a story we first brought you on July 2, court documents are providing new details surrounding an incident that led to the death of 29-year-old Steven Bevan near a Tempe intersection.

Dig deeper:

In court documents, investigators wrote that both Bevan and the suspect, Dustin Jackson, had kids in their respective vehicles at the time of the deadly incident.

Read More

4. Explaining the "Senior Bonus"

(U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns/Released)

What we know:

Some older Americans may see additional tax relief as a result of the "Big Beautiful Bill," which was passed by House lawmakers on July 3, and is expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Big picture view:

Under the bill, Americans aged 65 and over may qualify for the "senior bonus." Both the Senate and House have passed their versions of the bonus, with differing deduction amount.

Read More

5. Driver stuck under semi-truck

What we know:

A woman was hurt on July 3, after police say she drove underneath a semi-truck, and became stuck there.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what caused the woman to drive underneath the semi-truck.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

By the numbers:

We are expecting a high of 104°F in the Phoenix area for the 4th of July.

"The entire 4th of July weekend should remain dry," read a portion of National Weather Service's forecast.

Get the Full Forecast