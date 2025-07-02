Family steps up for Phoenix newborn found with deceased mother

The Brief A weeks-old baby girl was tragically found next to her mother who passed away inside her Phoenix apartment in May. She has a half-brother in Tucson, and his family wants to take her in and give her the loving life that she deserves.



An emaciated newborn baby girl found alive next to her deceased mom inside a Phoenix apartment will soon need a new home, and her family in Tucson is ready to take on that responsibility.

The backstory:

On May 14, officers were performing a welfare check at an apartment complex in south Phoenix. A neighbor reported that she had not seen or heard from 31-year-old Jade Hardin in a while.

Hardin was sadly found dead on the floor. Her newborn daughter, Harmony, was found on the bed.

Harmony was just three weeks old when she was found, and it's unclear how long she laid there until help arrived.

What they're saying:

It turns out, the little girl has a half-brother, and his family is ready to welcome Harmony with open arms.

Derrick Hill is the father of Harmony's brother, 7-year-old DJ.

"As soon as I got the call, it was instant tears," Derrick said. "It was the worst thing I could ever hear."

DJ lives with his dad and stepmother, Catherine, in Tucson. They all kept in touch with Hardin.

"She would call. She would constantly call, but she did not do that, and he told me, he was like, 'Something doesn't feel right,'" Catherine said.

Derrick had plans to bring DJ to Phoenix to meet his half-sister. They were supposed to celebrate Mother's Day with Hardin and deliver a handwritten card.

Now Derrick and Catherine want to receive custody of Harmony, so the two can grow up together.

Unfortunately, Hardin never told them who Harmony's father was.

"We want to have that baby experience, the same love that we have for our kids," Derrick said.

Catherine adds, "We're big on family, super big on family, and we just want her to experience that love that we have. We have so much love to give to her."

What's next:

Hardin's death leaves a hole in their hearts, and they plan to keep her memory alive by sharing pictures and memories with Harmony and DJ.

"Your mom will always love you at the end of the day. She's watching you, and she'll always have your back," Derrick said.

The Hills say Harmony is expected to make a full recovery.

Hardin's death is still being investigated.

What you can do:

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe to help Harmony.