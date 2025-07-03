Arizona weather forecast: Chance for more monsoon storms in Phoenix

The Brief Parts of the Valley saw blowing dust as a result of a monsoon storm on July 2. On Thursday we'll see about a 20% chance for more storms in Phoenix. The rain should move out by the Fourth of July, making conditions perfect for fireworks.



Our monsoon pattern continues to bring storm chances to Arizona on Thursday.

Today:

Wednesday afternoon and evening brought showers and thunderstorms to most of the state, with heavy rain in the West Valley and at least some rain to almost all the Phoenix Metro area.

While coverage is not expected to be as widespread today as it was yesterday, much of Arizona will again see rain chances throughout the day. During the morning, scattered showers will continue to move through northern Arizona. By midday and into the afternoon, thunderstorms will fire up along the higher elevation and in southern Arizona.

A few storms are possible across the Valley – about a 20% chance. If rain moves through the Valley, the start time would likely be earlier than Wednesday: between 2-5 p.m. Storms could again bring a period of heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds or blowing dust. Everything begins to weaken and exit the area by Thursday night.

Thanks to the showers on Wednesday and additional chances on Thursday, temperatures are not expected to be as warm as they have been. The forecast high is just 102 in the Valley. It will feel warmer, though, due to high humidity expected all day. In fact, it will be quite muggy the next several days.

Fouth of July:

By Friday morning, the region dries out entirely. Perfect timing for July 4th celebrations! The afternoon high will reach around 105 in Phoenix with the temperature falling into the middle 90s during the night, for any fireworks show celebrations. Winds will be light, skies mostly sunny, but still humid conditions.

Weekend:

Over the weekend, temperatures will continue to climb. Saturday will reach 107 with 111 forecast by Sunday afternoon. The weekend is dry and sunny.

Next Week:

Next week will start just as hot with highs continuing around 110-113 degrees.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather