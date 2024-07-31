Family trying to find nurse who helped save golfer's life in Queen Creek

A complete stranger saved a golfer's life in Queen Creek this past weekend, and now, the golfer's family is trying to find that stranger to say thanks.

Scott Erdmann loves playing golf with the boys. He had been saying for weeks his chest didn’t feel right, but he shrugged it off.

On Sunday, Erdmann was finishing up when his chest tightened up. Erdmann's heart stopped beating, but a diner knew what to do.

"Without question, without thought, she said I’m a nurse, I can help, and ran out immediately and tried to do the best she could," said Alex Maestas with Social Birdie.

The best she could do, as it turns out, was save Erdmann's life. The marine, local plumber and father of three is now in the ICU at Banner Desert Medical Center.

"Woke him up today and took the vent out. Hopefully no brain damage," said Chloe Erdmann, who is one of Erdmann's daughters. "He is talking. Hoping to get him up and walking today."

Chloe said she knew he was alright because of what he said when he woke up.

"We told him what happened. [He was] golfing, and he was bragging about his score to the nurses. First thing out of his mouth: ‘well, I golfed an 87!’" Chloe recounted.

Laughters aside, there was one thing the doctors say is certain: if the nurse didn't perform CPR immediately, Erdmann would have died.

"[I] keep saying how lucky he is," said Chloe.

Now, Erdmann's kids and a restaurant at the golf course are trying to find that nurse to thank her.

"I don’t have her number," said Maestas. "I don’t know who they are. We get a lot of walk-ins on Sundays and Saturdays, and that just happened to be it."

"If someone out there knows who they are, how to get in contact with them so we can tell them how appreciative we are," said Chloe.

If you know the nurse who helped save Erdmann's life, please contact reporter Steve Nielsen via e-mail at steven.nielsen@fox.com.