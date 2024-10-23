Famous surrogates stump for Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in Arizona

article

Two big-name campaign surrogates stopped by Phoenix to speak on behalf of the Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Both campaigns don't agree on much, but at events today, each stressed the urgency of this election. They urged everyone to get out and vote, predicting it will be a tight race in Arizona yet again.

For Harris, former President Bill Clinton was in town, wearing a Harris-Walz button.

Clinton was the first Democrat in nearly a generation to flip the state blue, a feat not replicated until Joe Biden pulled it off in 2020. Now, the Harris campaign is hoping to repeat history.

The former president, speaking to Black leaders in the state at a Phoenix art gallery, encouraged Arizonans to vote for Harris.

"If you can get everyone you know who hasn’t made up their minds to know the difference between her position and Trump's position on these cost of living issues, these health care issues - it may make all the difference in the world," he told the crowd.

His message focused on healthcare, housing, and the economy.

For Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. also made an appearance in the Grand Canyon State.

He spoke to the Assyrian community, talking about the economy and religious values.

"I’m not trying to be something I’m not. I’m Don Trump Jr., son of a billionaire in Manhattan, but if I have sticker shock at McDonald's… think about it, right?" he said.

He argued his dad would be best suited to fix issues surrounding foreign affairs in the Middle East and tackling high housing prices.

Both surrogates stressed the importance of the final two weeks in determining the outcome of the election.

Over the next few days in Arizona, former President Trump will be back and Harris is expected to make another trip to our state as well.