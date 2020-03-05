Fans react to new MLB Spring Training guidelines limiting contact and autographs amid coronavirus

Major League Baseball hasn't canceled any spring training games as of yet because of the coronavirus, but the organization is asking its players to be extra cautious.

MLB officials reportedly sent out an internal memo to its players with recommendations on how to prevent the spread of the virus, some of them limit players from contact with fans and even autographing items handed to them.

On Thursday, fans at spring training games had mixed reactions about the extra precautions being put in place as people from all over come to town to catch their favorite team.

The league urges its players to avoid using fan's pens to sign autographs, signing items handed to them from the stands, and players are advised to limit human to human contact.

Tom and Christine have been trying to get every player to sign a poster for their great-nieces. They say they haven't had an issue so far and they hope this memo won't hinder them getting the rest they need.

"I think it's overkill at this point," Tom said. "... Should wait and see what happens before you start freaking everyone out." Another fan agrees, saying, "I would think overkill. At this point, you just want to be cautious. We carry sanitizer everywhere we go, we wash our hands, but maybe a little overkill for right now."

Other fans say they don't mind the extra precautions being put in place.

Advertisement

"I think it's always important to be cautionary with things like this especially with as fast as it's been spreading. I think the opportunity to come out here and watch them especially since they normally don't play here is an awesome opportunity in itself and I think that taking the precautionary measures is a good step," said another fan at the Cubs game.

The league is keeping in close contact with health officials to keep clubs informed.

For more coverage on the coronavirus, click here.