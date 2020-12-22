Fatal crash closes State Route 347 southbound at Interstate 10

article

State Route 347 is closed due to a fatal crash at Riggs Road that happened Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

ADOT says if drivers want to use SR 347 southbound, they'll need to continue on Interstate 10 eastbound to Riggs Road, then head west of Riggs Road and you can go south to SR 347.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

