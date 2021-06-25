Fatal crash in Peoria under investigation

A deadly crash that caused the shut down of part of a road in the northwest Valley is under investigation.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a collision involving two vehicles north of 107th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road just after 10:30 p.m. on June 24.

"Both drivers were transported.. one with non-life-threatening and the other with life-threatening injuries who later succumbed to his injuries," stated Sgt. Calbert Gillett.

Gillett says it is unknown at this time if speed and or impairment are factors in the crash as this is an ongoing investigation.

No names have been released in this case.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines: