AHS: Emaciated Great Dane rescued from neglect; Phoenix woman arrested

A woman was arrested in connection to "one of the worst hoarding scenes" Arizona Human Society investigators say they've seen so far this year.

AHS says their investigators, along with Phoenix Police, responded to a case involving several abandoned animals on April 18.

AHS says a 3-year-old female Great Dane named Pandora was found locked in a crate without food or water and weighed just 57 pounds.

"At her age and her breed, she should weigh double that amount," the humane society said in a statement on May 11.

Four dogs, one cat, two chickens, and six reptiles were found living in deplorable conditions. Fifteen other pets were found dead on the property.

Officials say Pandora was suffering from dehydration, several wounds, an ear infection, hookworms, and a poor coat.

After being taken in by AHS, Pandora gained 10 pounds in 10 days and will require ongoing medical care.

The other dogs and cat rescued from the home are being treated by AHS. The chickens and reptiles are being cared for by the Phoenix Herpetological Society.

On April 19, Rachel Ussery-Welch was arrested and is accused of animal cruelty.

To report animal abuse, cruelty, or neglect, call your local police department or AHS at 602-997-7585, ext. 2073.

