Phoenix intersection shut down due to fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has resulted in the 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road intersection being shut down in both directions.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma. He was later pronounced dead.

Following a search of the area, officers found the suspect vehicle with a significant amount of front-end damage. Shortly thereafter, the suspected driver was found and detained.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

No names have been released in this case.

