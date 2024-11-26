Father and son accused of running drug trafficking ring; policy changes at Walmart l Morning News Brief

A father and son with roots in the Valley are accused of running a large-scale drug-trafficking ring; Walmart is joining a growing list of corporations that are rolling back diversity, equity and inclusion policies; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, November 26.

1. AZ father, son arrested

The Department of Justice says the two leaders of a large-scale, drug-trafficking ring are a father and son with roots in Phoenix. Read more here.

2. Walmart rolling back its DEI policies

FILE - Walmart storefront sign.

Walmart will be rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion policies, joining a growing list of major corporations that have been under pressure by conservative activists. Read more here.

3. Ex-AZ anchor in court

Stephanie Hockridge and Nathan Reis

Stephanie Hockridge, a former Valley television anchor, and her husband are accused of submitting false and fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Read more here.

4. Axon looks to expand

Axon Enterprise, Inc. is a Scottsdale-based law enforcement technology company, and it’s growing. Read more here.

5. Deadly Mexico bar shooting

Gunmen opened fire at a bar in southeast Mexico, killing six people and injuring at least five others, according to local media reports. Read more here.

Today's weather

A mostly sunny and warmer day in the Valley with a high near 80°F. Read more here.