Father, stepson arrested and accused of Arizona home invasion: PD

Buckeye Police officials say they have arrested a man and his stepson in connection with a home invasion incident.

In a statement, investigators said they received a call from a person on Dec. 14, 2023, saying that two armed men broke into their home near Westpark Loop and 257th Lane, assaulted a member of the family, and stole jewelry before leaving the area.

"The victim suffered minor injuries. The caller said the robbery had occurred hours before they called police," a part of the statement reads.

The suspects were later identified by detectives as 43-year-old Sennecaa Pentard and 22-year-old Da Lohn Young.

"A grand jury indicted both suspects on charges of burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault," investigators wrote.

Pentard, according to police, was arrested in Avondale, while Young was arrested in Dallas by members of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

Area where the incident happened