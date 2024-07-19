Expand / Collapse search
FBI identifies man killed in Gila River officer-involved shooting

By
Updated  July 19, 2024 4:15pm MST
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime-Scene-graphic.jpg article

PHOENIX - FBI officials have released information on a deadly police shooting that happened within the Gila River Indian Community.

Per a statement released on July 19, the shooting happened on July 14, and resulted in the death of 28-year-old Marcus Lewis.

"Lewis was an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Community," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation is underway, but the FBI did not otherwise state where in the Gila River Indian Community the shooting occurred.

"Once our investigation is complete, we will forward the results to the US Attorney’s Office for a charging decision," read a portion of the statement.

This is not the first time in recent months that a deadly shooting occurred on the Native American community: in early June, Gila River Police Officer Joshua Briese and a 23-year-old woman were killed in a shooting there. Two people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with the deaths.

Map of the Gila River Indian Reservation