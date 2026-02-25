FBI: New lead in death of Maleeka 'Mollie' Boone, 8, points to vehicle strike

article

The Brief Investigative developments indicate 8-year-old Maleeka "Mollie" Boone was likely struck by a vehicle Jan. 15, 2026, on the Navajo Nation, the FBI said on Feb. 25. The FBI believes a larger vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, hit the child on Cedar Loop Road in the Coalmine Navajo Housing Authority. Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding vehicles in the area between 5:50 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. that evening to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.



The FBI says after further investigation, 8-year-old Maleeka "Mollie" Boone may have been a victim of a hit-and-run.

What they're saying:

"Recent investigative developments indicate that Boone was likely struck by a passing vehicle on the evening of January 15, 2026," the FBI said in a Feb. 25 statement. "Investigators believe it is possible that the driver of a larger vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, may have struck Boone without realizing it."

At around 6 p.m. that day, Boone was reported missing from her home in Coalmine, which is on the Navajo Nation. The following day, her body was found in a field within the Coalmine Navajo Housing Authority neighborhood at around 8:30 a.m.

The investigation into Boone's death is ongoing.

What you can do:

"Authorities are seeking information from anyone who may have information about vehicles that were traveling on Cedar Loop Road within the Coalmine Navajo Housing Authority between 5:50 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. on January 15, 2026," the FBI said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward in her case.