FD: 3 injured in Phoenix rollover crash

Firefighters say two people were trapped inside a vehicle that rolled over during a crash on Friday night in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 near Seventh Street and Osborn Road.

Firefighters responding to the scene were able to quickly rescue two people who were trapped inside the vehicle. A third person was also injured.

The victims were identified as a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 20s, and a man in his 30s.

Phoenix Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

