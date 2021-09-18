FD: 3 injured in Phoenix rollover crash
article
PHOENIX - Firefighters say two people were trapped inside a vehicle that rolled over during a crash on Friday night in Phoenix.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 near Seventh Street and Osborn Road.
Firefighters responding to the scene were able to quickly rescue two people who were trapped inside the vehicle. A third person was also injured.
The victims were identified as a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 20s, and a man in his 30s.
Phoenix Police is investigating the cause of the crash.
