FD: 4 adults, 7 children displaced following fire at north Valley home

Firefighters say four adults and seven children have been displaced following a fire at a north Valley home.

According to Phoenix Fire spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Minnick, the fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a home near 43rd and Glendale Avenues.

Firefighters say the fire started in the laundry room and spread into the walls of the home. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to any other parts of the home.

All 11 residents made it out safe. No one was hospitalized.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.