Feds arrest Monterey County inmates who escaped through hole in bathroom ceiling

article

Two inmates who cut a hole out of a bathroom ceiling from a Monterey County jail were captured by Customs and Border Patrol agents as they were crossing into the United States from Mexico, authorities said Wednesday.

At a news conference, Monterey County Sheriff's Capt. John Thornbug said John Salazar, 20, and Santos Fonesca, 21, were arrested about midnight Tuesday while crossing into the country from Tijuana. It is not clear how the pair got to Mexico or why they were heading back into the United States. They had been on the lam for about three days.

"Everyone wants to know how they got from Salinas to Mexico," Thornburg said.

Both were originally charged with murder and gang enhancements. The Monterey Herald reported Salazar was arrested in July last year for the October 2017 shooting death of Jaime Martinez. He was also charged with attempted murder for the shooting of Martinez’s girlfriend, who survived.

Fonseca was arrested for the 2018 murders of Lorenso Acosta on June 2 last year and Ernesto Cruz at El Dorado Park in Salinas three days later, the Herald reported. Fonesca was already wanted for attempted robbery at the time of his arrest for the murders.

On Tuesday, authorities thought they had caught a break, after a Motel 6 employee called to say at least one of the suspects might be holed up in a room in Marina, about 10 miles away. A SWAT surrounded the motel looking for Salazar. However, after an eight-hour standoff and a K9 search of the room, authorities came up empty.

Both escaped on Sunday from the Salinas facility, by cutting an elaborate hole in the ceiling, and will now face other related charges stemming from the break-out, authorities said.

Advertisement

Thornburg said the inmates will be placed in a jail unit that is separate from the unit they escaped from. They will also be housed alone so they will not have contact with each other.

KTVU's Azenith Smith contributed to this report.