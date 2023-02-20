Feds wants funds seized from man convicted in 2017 Charlottesville car attack

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Feds wants funds seized from man convicted in 2017 Charlottesville car attack

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:59PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Federal Bureau of Prisons is asking a court to seize the funds of James Alex Fields Jr., the man convicted of running over a counter-protestor during the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

The agency filed their paper its paperwork in December in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. 

According to court documents, federal agents said they want the money that Fields owe as part of his conviction. 

RELATED: Man who drove into Charlottesville crowd convicted

Fields has only paid a fraction of the $81,600.04 that is owed in criminal penalties. 

Car plows into protesters in Charlottesville at white nationalist rally

One person was killed and 19 were injured after a car crashed through protesters and into another vehicle on the street after white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12, 2017. (Credit: Twitter/Brennan Gilmore via Storyful)

However, federal agents said Fields maintained "substantial funds in his inmate trust account" and had $759.86 in his possession that came "from transfers from various individuals."

The BOP is asking the court for Fields to turn over $650. 

RELATED: Charlottesville marks 2 years since deadly white nationalist rally

In December 2018, Fields was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer and multiple charges for injuries caused to others in the car attack. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, is serving multiple life sentences after accepting a plea agreement in a separate federal hate crimes case. The state sentence is to run consecutively to his federal sentence.

Confederate Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville removed | LiveNOW from FOX

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, officially removed its statues of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson on Saturday.

The "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Fields, an avowed white supremacist, admitted deliberately driving his car into counterprotesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.

The case stirred racial tensions around the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 