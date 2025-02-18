Motorcycle officer, off-duty firefighter rescue driver from burning truck on U.S. 60

The Brief A crash involving seven vehicles blocked all westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 near Greenfield on Feb. 18. DPS says a motorcycle officer and an off-duty firefighter rescued a driver from a burning pickup truck. The driver was hospitalized.



A fiery crash involving multiple vehicles blocked several lanes of traffic along the U.S. 60 in Mesa on Tuesday.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 18 near Val Vista. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a cement mixer rear-ended a pickup truck, causing it to catch fire.

A Chandler Police motorcycle officer and an off-duty firefighter broke the truck's window and pulled the driver to safety.

The pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital.

All westbound lanes were blocked near Greenfield, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Traffic in the area was backed up for miles, but all westbound lanes have since reopened.

What they're saying:

DPS says it will investigate the sequence of collisions involving all seven vehicles.

Map of where the crash happened