Fiesta Mall demolition: Animal advocates work to save stray cats stuck inside as walls go down

As the Fiesta Mall comes down during demolition, concerns over animals and people living inside the more than million-square-foot building are going up.

After opening in 1979 in Mesa, and after years of a slow decline, Fiesta Mall lost its final tenant, Dillard's, in 2019. Demolition began on the property at Southern Avenue and Alma School Road on July 18 of this year.

The 80 acres of land will be completely cleared and re-envisioned. When finished, it could include up to 4,000 new homes and apartments, plus retail and office space.

During the few years it sat empty, people and some animals made it their home.

Tracy Sanders with Cats Action Team, Inc. says she with the help from Fearless Feeders, Ranillas Rescue and others have been working to help the animals.

"We heard rumors there were cats stuck in the mall this year. Some efforts were made back in February to provide TNR [Trap-Neuter-Return] services around the mall by Fearless Feeders. As we got closer to the demolition date, we began speaking with the unhoused people about whether or not there were cats inside the building still," she said.

Their fears were confirmed when they were told a colony of cats lived inside the mall and were provided evidence.

"We understand that the property manager and demolition crew wanted to get the cats out just as much as us. Urban Explorers helped coordinate a last call rescue attempt. Champions for Animals informed Mesa Police Department that we would be there attempting a cat rescue. We did the best we could but we did run out of time," Sanders explained.

She says she doesn't believe anyone involved wants to see animals or humans being hurt.

As for the cats Sanders and volunteers have rescued, she says they'll be spayed/neutered, tested and examined. Some are with foster homes and others are with never-kill rescues.

"With those efforts, we do believe that the vast majority of the animals have now been evacuated safely," Sanders said.

Cats Action Team, Inc. volunteers say they took photos from inside the mall recently. We've blurred a graphic image of a deceased animal.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A cat who was rescued from Fiesta Mall. Photo from Cats Action Team, Inc.

Mesa's Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia's office on July 19 says that throughout the demolition process, there are plans in place to clear sections of the mall according to the schedule as the demolition will be done in sections.

The property Fiesta Mall sits on is in District 3, which Heredia represents.

"It is our understanding that Matt Rucker, the property owner and responsible party, has granted permission to non-profit organizations to operate on the premises throughout the upcoming weekend. Their objective is to secure and rescue any feral cats found on the property," Marissa Sanchez says. She's the spokesperson for Heredia's office.

Urban Animal Rescue and Animal Rights Champions of Arizona are named as the groups that will be going in to round up the remaining cats.

As for the homeless people inside the mall, Sanchez detailed instances of them being offered services.

"Two homeless individuals were contacted in that morning inside the area that was to be demolished and they left without incident," she said.

Another instance she detailed was someone who was reportedly living out of his car in the mall's parking lot. He was offered services and accepted them.

Those living, or have since left the mall, Sanders says, cared for the cats living there.

"Those unhoused people were feeding them, taking care of them, and interacting with them. They cared very deeply for these creatures that are also living unnoticed by society. We found many empty bags of cat food that they had purchased for these kitties out of the very little money they have. A man named Jesse who called that mall his home for a very long time, teared up when he told me how some of them had died," Sanders said.

She says more time to be allowed to retrieve animals would have done them justice.

"There are a lot of people willing to show up and help within other charities and rescue communities. Any operation this big would need more than a couple days to do a building of this magnitude with complete confidence. This is a project that should have been done over the course of no less than a month," she said.

She says by the time animals were found to be in the mall by the start of demolition, a plan of action wasn't able to be put into place quickly enough for a larger rescue, but she says they made do and were able to work miracles to rescue many cats.

"The cat rescue community came together with very short notice, only days, and worked miracles. There was a team of almost two dozen people showing up in 120+ degree heat ready to do whatever it took to get those kittens and injured or sick adults out before the demolition started," Sanders said.

Although she says animals' lives have been lost during the process as not all animals were able to make it out, she hopes this serves as a lesson.

"I appreciate that they did what they could to ensure the safety of the animals and they do seem to truly care about them. I'm hoping moving forward we can learn from this that more time is needed between seeing the community of animals and when the wrecking ball comes out," she said.

As for the group of volunteers slated to go into the mall on July 22-23 for much of both days, they will be searching for animals across the entire property. That includes the inside of the mall, Dick's Sporting Goods and Best Buy, the city says.

The city of Mesa says along with volunteers and others wanting to help, those with Mesa Fire and Police have also been assisting.

"Several City of Mesa departments worked together to prepare for the Fiesta Mall demolition – in collaboration with the property owner and demolition crew. Their efforts helped ensure the property was cleared. There is also ongoing communication to ensure safety throughout the various demolition phases and the months it will take to complete the work. Additionally, there was a Mesa Police officer on site on 7/17 to assist the demo team, and shelter services were made available and were on standby for anyone that may have been sleeping within the mall," Mesa said, in part.