Fight between roommates turns deadly in Laveen

Two men have died after a shooting in Laveen on Oct. 11, Phoenix police say.

Officials received reports of a physical fight involving roommates at a home near 55th Avenue and Baseline Road early Sunday morning. When police arrived at the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

"Phoenix Fire personnel responded and transported one male to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other victim was pronounced deceased on scene," stated Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department.

"Through the investigation, detectives learned the roommate, identified as 34 year old, Sean Bertz shot his roommate 32 year old, Cooper Hoskyns as he entered the residence from the backyard. Afterward, the suspect Bertz shot himself," said Cox.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

