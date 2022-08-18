Finnish PM Sanna Marin under fire after party video surfaces

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:26 PM MST until THU 5:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 2:12 PM MST until THU 2:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:30 PM MST until THU 4:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:53 PM MST until THU 4:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:29 PM MST until THU 4:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:12 PM MST until THU 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 11:44 AM MST until THU 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:30 PM MST until THU 3:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:04 PM MDT until THU 6:00 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:53 PM MST until THU 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:39 PM MST until THU 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:12 PM MST until THU 3:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
until THU 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from THU 2:04 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Finnish PM Sanna Marin under fire after party video surfaces

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
Published 
World
FOX News
GettyImages-1240463790.jpg article

Sanna Marin seen during High Level International Donors Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on May 5, 2022. (Photo by Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin appeared in a video leaked this week that shows her dancing with friends at a private apartment.

Marin, 36, has been harshly criticized by opposition members of parliament for the leaked videos in which the prime minister parties with rappers, social media influencers and other Finnish celebrities.

She defended her actions in comments to reporters, according to the BBC: "I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age."

"I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now and I hope that it will be accepted," Marin added.

FINLAND'S 36-YEAR-OLD PRIME MINISTER APOLOGIZES FOR CLUBBING AFTER COVID-19 CLOSE CONTACT

Marin is the world's youngest prime minister and has regularly appeared at music festivals and nightclubs since taking office.

Supporters boast Marin's frequent partying with celebrities brings youth and a sense of cool to the office, while detractors claim the public exposure and lack of professionalism is unbecoming for a world leader.

NATO WON'T SEEK MILITARY BASES, NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN FINLAND, PM SAYS

This is not the young prime minister's first scandal involving her public conduct.

During the pandemic, Marin came under intense scrutiny after it was revealed she went to a dance club after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

That Saturday night, her secretary of state called her with the news that Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto tested positive for COVID-19. The prime minister proceeded to leave her government phone at home as she hit the town.

FINLAND-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-NATO-CONFLICT-POLITICS-DEFENCE

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (L) speaks while Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto listens during a plenary session at the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland, on April 20, 2022. (Photo by HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

Marin was with her husband, went to dinner, saw friends and "spent time in the evening and night life as well."

It wasn't until the next day that Marin realized she had received additional instructions on her work phone to avoid contact with other people and get tested for COVID-19.

"I should have used better consideration on Saturday night," Marin wrote on Facebook at the time. "I'm really sorry."

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.