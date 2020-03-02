Fire burns 2 homes near 29th Avenue, Bethany Home Road in Phoenix

Firefighters say no one was injured after a fire burned two homes early Monday morning in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 3:45 a.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a large fire at a home had spread to an adjacent home.

An elderly couple and their dog were able to escape the fire as firefighters began to extinguish the flames. The homeowner of the second home also escaped safely.

"When the first crew arrived on scene -- [a] tremendous amount of fire moving to the house next door, getting into the attic space," Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.