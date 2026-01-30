Latest on ICE protests; AZ parents divided over school walkouts | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Some Phoenix businesses take part in anti-ICE boycotts; Parents divided over anti-ICE walkouts in schools; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 30, 2026.
1. ICE protests: Some in Phoenix take part in boycott
At least 15 Phoenix-area businesses and several student groups joined a national "ICE Out" boycott to protest Trump administration immigration enforcement.
2. Parents divided over anti-ICE walkouts in schools
Student walkouts protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have spread across the Phoenix area and the nation this week, drawing a sharp divide among parents over campus safety and political activism.
3. Man accused of fleeing deadly crash
Police say 40-year-old Ruben Almanza fled from a traffic stop before crashing into another car near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The second car's driver died at the scene. Almanza later died at the hospital.
4. Man remains in ICE custody after son's death
Maher Tarabishi says he's been making annual check-ins with ICE since coming here in the 90s. While making one of those check-ins in October, he was detained. ICE has denied requests to allow him to attend his son's funeral.
5. Latest on Pinal County's deal with ICE
Pinal County leaders have voted to start a civil lawsuit over an agreement county attorney Brad Miller made with ICE, claiming Miller was not authorized to make such a deal.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the details on our weather this weekend all across Arizona.
