Fire department crews respond to 2-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Phoenix and Glendale fire departments are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 43rd and Peoria avenues.

A 29-year-old female, 28-year-old male and a 9-year-old child were immediate patients. One delayed patient is refusing treatment, according to Captain Nicole Minnick of the Phoenix Fire Department.

"All patients have been treated and are being transported to local trauma centers for further evaluation," stated Minnick.

No names have been released in this case.

