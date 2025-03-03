Fire destroys Mesa mobile home; multi-car crash sends children to the hospital | Morning News Brief

Crews battle flames outside West Phoenix restaurant; fire destroys mobile home in the East Valley, and more - here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Monday, March 3, 2025.

1. Crews battle flames outside West Valley restaurant

Featured article

2. Mobile home destroyed by fire in Mesa

Featured article

3. Multi-car crash in Scottsdale sends children to the hospital

Featured article

4. Heroic action saves woman involved in massive I-10 crash

Featured article

5. Latest on IKEA stabbing

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight