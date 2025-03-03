Fire destroys Mesa mobile home; multi-car crash sends children to the hospital | Morning News Brief

Fire destroys home at Mesa mobile home park; Phoenix fire crews battle multiple fires, and more.
PHOENIX - Crews battle flames outside West Phoenix restaurant; fire destroys mobile home in the East Valley, and more - here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Monday, March 3, 2025.
1. Crews battle flames outside West Valley restaurant
Featured
Fire officials say crews were called out at around 3:00 a.m. to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.
2. Mobile home destroyed by fire in Mesa
Featured
Crews in Mesa battled a fire Monday morning that burned a mobile home in the East Valley city.
3. Multi-car crash in Scottsdale sends children to the hospital
Featured
Two children are now in stable condition, according to Scottsdale Police, after were taken to the hospital as a result of a multi-car crash.
4. Heroic action saves woman involved in massive I-10 crash
Featured
Kash Masih and a few other good Samaritans aided a woman who was injured in a secondary crash on Interstate 10 on March 1
5. Latest on IKEA stabbing
Featured
Police say a man was stabbed at an IKEA store near Priest Drive and Elliot Road.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
While the Valley is expecting cooler temperatures today, parts of Northern Arizona could see snow.