Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:32 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau

Fire destroys Mesa mobile home; multi-car crash sends children to the hospital | Morning News Brief

By
Updated  March 3, 2025 10:49am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Fire destroys Mesa mobile home | Morning Headlines Mar. 3

Fire destroys home at Mesa mobile home park; Phoenix fire crews battle multiple fires, and more.

PHOENIX - Crews battle flames outside West Phoenix restaurant; fire destroys mobile home in the East Valley, and more - here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Monday, March 3, 2025.

1. Crews battle flames outside West Valley restaurant

Crews battle fire outside west Phoenix buffet restaurant: FD
Fire officials say crews were called out at around 3:00 a.m. to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.

2. Mobile home destroyed by fire in Mesa

Fire destroys mobile home in Mesa
Crews in Mesa battled a fire Monday morning that burned a mobile home in the East Valley city.

3. Multi-car crash in Scottsdale sends children to the hospital

2 kids hospitalized, 5 people injured in a 2-car crash in Scottsdale
Two children are now in stable condition, according to Scottsdale Police, after were taken to the hospital as a result of a multi-car crash.

4. Heroic action saves woman involved in massive I-10 crash

Heroic actions from passerby saves woman involved in massive crash on Interstate 10
Kash Masih and a few other good Samaritans aided a woman who was injured in a secondary crash on Interstate 10 on March 1

5. Latest on IKEA stabbing

Man stabbed at Tempe IKEA store in critical condition, police say
Police say a man was stabbed at an IKEA store near Priest Drive and Elliot Road.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Cooler temps in Phoenix today, snow in parts of Northern Arizona
While the Valley is expecting cooler temperatures today, parts of Northern Arizona could see snow.

